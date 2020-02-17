Dortmund defence is key against PSG, says Favre

Advertising Read more

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says how his team defend against Paris Saint-Germain stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be the deciding factor in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Dortmund host PSG in the last 16, first leg at Signal Iduna Park with Neymar expected to return after missing four games with a rib injury.

"They're a dangerous team," Favre said in Dortmund on Monday.

"When you lose the ball, they move very fast up front. The key will be how we defend.

"It's important that we're very strong on winning the ball and then, when in possession, that we stay calm."

Under former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, PSG are looking to break their last-16 jinx having failed to progress past the first knock-out stage for the last three seasons.

Dortmund are looking to emulate their run to the 2013 Champions League final and have some serious attacking prowess of their own.

New signing Erling Braut Haaland, 19, has scored nine goals in six games and forged a successful partnership with England winger Jadon Sancho, also 19.

The teenagers are set to lead Dortmund's attack with Germany pair Marco Reus and Julian Brandt both out injured.

Dortmund's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel has positive memories from his last game against Neymar -- in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

"It's a good memory because we (Belgium) won (2-1), but tomorrow will be different," he said.

"If he plays, we'll have to pay attention to him, but not only to him, because Paris has a lot of qualities in attack.

"We'll have to be very compact, we'll have to defend together as a team and be very strong."

© 2020 AFP