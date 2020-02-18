Community policing part of Macron’s plan to ‘reclaim’ France’s neglected suburbs

Emmanuel Macron is expected to put forward a community policing programme to combat crime and radical Islamism in deprived urban areas where “the French Republic has to reassert its presence”.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil a series of measures to combat what he calls “Islamist separatism” later on Tuesday, in a speech in one of France’s neglected suburbs in the eastern city Mulhouse. A big part of this plan is a strong police presence in underprivileged communities. FRANCE 24 reports.

Advertising Read more

Macron is expected to put forward policies to combat crime and radical Islamism in deprived urban areas where “the French Republic has to reassert its presence”, Élysée Palace sources told AFP.

The president is expected to talk about community policing as a key plank of this agenda to "reclaim" these areas. In a run-down district of post-industrial Lille, in northern France, such a scheme is already in place. Local people say the programme is working well: “You can work in your shop with ease,” said one shopkeeper. “None of the young people bother you now.”

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24’s report.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe