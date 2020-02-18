Spurs lose Son to broken arm

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Korean star Son Heung-min has fractured his right arm his club Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday delivering a blow to their hopes of silverware this season and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The 27-year-old South Korean international forward suffered the injury in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Aston Villa -- in which he scored twice including the late winner -- on Sunday.

Son suffered the injury in a robust first-minute challenge from Villa's Ezri Konsa.

The club did not specify how long Son would be out.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is already without star striker Harry Kane -- side-lined since January with a torn hamstring -- and as the club enters a crucial period. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is another long-term casualty.

They host German side Leipzig in a Champions League Last 16 clash on Wednesday and play Chelsea in a match that could prove pivotal to the fourth and final Champions League spot.

"Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm," read Spurs statement.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks."

Son was in a rich run of form having scored in each of the last five matches.

© 2020 AFP