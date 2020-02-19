Same again as world champion Hamilton sets test pace

Advertising Read more

Montmeló (Spain) (AFP)

World champion Lewis Hamilton hammered out an early season warning to his rivals on Wednesday when he set the fastest time on the opening day of pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Hamilton, who will attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world titles this year, clocked a best time of 1min 16.976sec off a total of 94 laps.

He was the only driver at a chilly Montmelo to duck under 1min 17sec.

Worryingly for the rest of the field, Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second fastest in 1min 17.313sec.

"It's been a good day and a really good start for all of us, considering we had a long break," said Hamilton.

"So to come back and clock in over 170 laps just shows how hard everyone has been working over the winter."

Sergio Perez, in a Racing Point, was fourth best at 0.399sec off the pace while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth at 0.540 after putting in 168 laps, the most of any driver.

"It's been a good day. It's always important to do as many laps as possible and today was a really good example of how you should do it, so I'm very happy," said Verstappen, who was third behind the Mercedes pair in the 2019 world championship.

For Ferrari, Charles Leclerc replaced four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel for opening day duties after the German fell ill and returned to the team hotel.

Leclerc was down in 11th place, more than 1.3sec behind Hamilton.

"I got a call at 6:45am this morning while I was still in bed," revealed Leclerc, who was fourth in the 2019 standings.

"It was a little last minute but that didn't change much, even if the mechanics had to change some settings."

Testing continues Thursday and Friday before a second three-day session in Barcelona next week.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place in Melbourne on March 15.

First day test times:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.976 (94 laps), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:17.313 (79), Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:17.375 (58), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.516 (168), Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri-Honda) 1:17.698 (116), Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:17.842 (161), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:17.873 (56), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:18.004 (62), George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.168 (73), Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes) 1:18.282 (52), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:18.289 (132), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:18.382 (63), Robert Kubica (POL/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:18.386 (59), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.466 (106), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:20.096 (79)

© 2020 AFP