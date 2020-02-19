Skip to main content
Shooting leaves several people dead in western German city of Hanau

Issued on:

Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Text by: NEWS WIRES

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.

Police in Hanau, east of Frankfurt, could not be reached for comment. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster said two shooting incidents had taken place at two separate shisha bars in Hanau.

This is a developing story.

(REUTERS)

