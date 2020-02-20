Focus on Paderborn, not Chelsea - Flick warns Bayern Munich

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has told the Bundesliga leaders to focus on bottom side Paderborn on Friday - not next week's Champions League opponents Chelsea.

Bayern host struggling Paderborn in their final tune-up before facing Chelsea next Tuesday in the Champions League last 16, first leg, tie at Stamford Bridge.

"If we think one step further right now, it would be a huge mistake," warned Flick at a press conference in Munich.

"If it were anything otherwise" his players "would be in the wrong profession and club," Flick added bluntly.

"The team has already knows that when you're in three competitions (Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League), every game stands alone."

The defending league champions have defenders Benjamin Pavard and Jerome Boateng both suspended, meaning Alvaro Odriozola, on loan from Real Madrid, is likely to make his first appearance for Bayern.

"I was happy with him in training," Flick said.

Bayern are a point ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig in the league table and have nine wins and a draw in their last 10 games in all competitions.

However, with one eye on Chelsea, Flick wants Bayern to play well in both halves, especially after recent nervy wins over Hoffenheim and Cologne, who came back in the game after Bayern had built up a big lead.

"Sometimes I would like us to be a little more clever," Flick added.

The 54-year-old has been in charge in a caretaker capacity since Niko Kovac was sacked in November, but remains relaxed about his future.

"My world won't end," Flick said should Bayern opt for another head coach for 2020/21. "It's just important that we have a successful season."

