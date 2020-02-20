French connections

The end of insouciance: Do the French still shrug at sex scandals in politics?

France has traditionally taken pride in being somewhat of an exception when it comes to caring, or not caring, about the private lives of its politicians. This lax attitude has been called into question recently by the so-called Griveaux scandal. Benjamin Griveaux, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, pulled out of the Paris mayoral race following the release of a sex tape. So are we witnessing the "Americanisation" of French politics? Is the atmosphere becoming more puritanical and moralising? And what role does social media play in all this?