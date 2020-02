ON THE GROUND

Moderates sidelined as Iranians head to the polls

Reformist Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi was barred from running in Iran's 2020 parliamentary elections. © Screengrab FRANCE 24

Iranian voters on Friday will pick 290 parliamentarians in the country’s first poll since the US pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal. But critics complain Iranian authorities have already orchestrated a conservative takeover of parliament by barring moderate candidates.