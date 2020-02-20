Skip to main content
Swiss prosecutor indicts Paris Saint-Germain boss in bribery case

File photo of Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
File photo of Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi AFP - FRANCK FIFE
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi was charged Thursday by Swiss federal prosecutors in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights. 

The office of Switzerland’s attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke “to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.”

Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, “several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement … and falsification of documents.”

A third person who was not identified was charged with bribery and also for inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi is the head of Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports and also a member of the UEFA executive committee. He denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings opened three years ago.

