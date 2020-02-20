Wallabies teen Petaia out for season with shoulder reconstruction

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Dynamic young Wallabies back Jordan Petaia will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with a shoulder injury, putting him in serious doubt for Australia's two Tests against Ireland in July.

The 19-year-old, who became Australia's youngest World Cup player with an electric debut against Uruguay in Japan last year, suffered the setback during a training session with the Queensland Reds in Argentina last week.

"Jordan Petaia sidelined for up to 20 weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury in Argentina," the Reds tweeted late Tuesday.

Rugby Australia said he would need surgery for a full shoulder reconstruction, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation.

Petaia has played just two Super Rugby games this year and with the competition ending on June 20, his season is effectively over.

The injury also almost certainly rules him out of the Wallabies clashes against Ireland in Brisbane and Sydney on July 4 and 11, which will be followed by a game with Fiji later that month.

It is another huge blow for Petaia, who missed much of last year's Super Rugby season with a foot injury.

Despite this, he was picked for the World Cup and immediately made an impact, crashing over for a try and setting up another in his debut.

