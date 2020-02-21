Thousands march in Peru in support of bull, cock fighting

Advertising Read more

Lima (AFP)

Around 10,000 people demonstrated in support of bull and cock fighting in Lima on Friday ahead of a supreme court decision on their future.

Animal rights activists have brought a case to the Constitutional Court asking it to declare unconstitutional a law that exempts bull and cock fighting from and animal protection laws.

The court is due to take a decision on the case on Tuesday.

"United for a passion, culture and tradition," read one banner at the rally in central Lima.

Bull and cock fighting have been popular activities in Peru since the Spanish colonization but animal rights groups have demanded an end to the practices.

The law that protects pets and wild animals kept in captivity has a clause exempting bulls and cockerels, considering them "part of cultural shows."

Defenders of bull and cock fighting say the livelihoods of 400,000 people involved in breeding these animals would be at risk if the activities were banned.

Bull and cock fighting are legal in many Latin American countries, but not in Peru's neighbor Chile, where they were banned in 1818 when it declared independence.

