French mental health charity accuses founder of sexual abuse

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

L'Arche, an international mental health charity based in France, accused its Canadian founder on Saturday of sexually abusing several women.

It said an independent investigation had found that six women were abused by Jean Vanier between 1970 and 2005 but that none of the victims identified were disabled.

Vanier, a devout Catholic who set up L'Arche (The Ark), in the 1960s, died last year of cancer.

"We are devastated by these revelations and we condemn without reserve this conduct which is in total contradiction with the values that Jean Vanier claimed," top L'Arche Internationale officials Stephan Posner and Stacy Cates Carney said in a letter to group members.

L'Arche runs 154 centres in 38 countries where people with mental disabilities can live with their carers.

It said the investigation, carried out by an outside body, produced "sincere and consistent accounts over the period 1970-2005" from six women with whom Vanier had "initiated sexual relations, generally as part of an overall relationship of spiritual guidance".

Vanier had a psychological and spiritual hold over the women, it said, and he appeared to be an adept of the "deviant practices" of Dominican priest father Thomas Philippe.

Philippe, Vanier's own spiritual guide and who helped set up L'Arche, was also accused of sexual abusing women.

The letter from L'Arche officials voiced their gratitude to the women who broke their silence on Philippe and "helped others escape from the unjust burden of guilt and pain".

The Conference of French Bishops expressed shock at the revelations and pledged to ensure they were fully investigated.

© 2020 AFP