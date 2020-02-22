Gut-Behrami doubles up as Suter claims downhill globe

Advertising Read more

Crans-Montana (Switzerland) (AFP)

Laru Gut-Behrami won her second World Cup downhill in the space of 24 hours at Crans Montana on Saturday as her Swiss compatriot Corinne Suter claimed the discipline's small crystal globe.

Suter assured herself the downhill title after her second to Gut-Behrami with one race in the discipline of the season remaining.

She has an unassailable 155 point lead over Czech Ester Ledecka, fifth on Saturday.

In the overall World Cup standings Federica Brignone is now only 27 points behind Mikaela Shiffrin, who has missed competition since the death of her father at the start of the month.

Gut-Behrami, 28, took the honours again in a time of 1min 27.73sec with Suter at 0.02s and Nina Ortlieb of Austria at 0.05s in third.

The action at Crans Montana concludes on Sunday with a combined.

© 2020 AFP