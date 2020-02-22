Israeli forces kill suspect armed with knife: police

Advertising Read more

Jerusalem (AFP)

Israeli forces shot and killed a suspect in Jerusalem's annexed Old City Saturday after he approached officers posted near one of the gates armed with a knife, police said.

Police did not immediately release further details on the identity of the suspect.

"At approximately 11 am a terrorist approached border police officers at Lion's Gate armed with a knife. He ran towards them," a police statement said.

"Police responded by calling upon the terrorist to stop. He continued to approach them and they responded again by shooting the terrorist to prevent any further danger. The terrorist was shot and killed."

A woman in the area was "injured lightly by shrapnel" and taken to hospital, the statement added.

On Friday, police reported an attempted stabbing south of Jerusalem.

At the start of month, a Jerusalem car-ramming wounded 14 people, 12 of them Israeli soldiers, and triggered clashes in the West Bank that saw five Palestinians killed.

The attacks come after US President Donald Trump's much-delayed announcement on January 28 of a controversial peace plan that Palestinians from across the political spectrum have angrily dismissed as a gift to Israel.

