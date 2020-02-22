Nel try helps Stormers to first place in Super Rugby

Advertising Read more

Cape Town (AFP)

Ruhan Nel scored a crucial try for the second straight weekend as the Western Stormers ground out a 17-7 win over the Jaguares on Saturday to lead Super Rugby.

The outside centre, who notched a post-hooter winning try against the Golden Lions last Saturday, struck after 53 minutes in Cape Town to give the home side a 15-point advantage.

Nel sold a dummy and scored after South Africans pressure created a gap in the Argentine defence at a wet and murky Newlands stadium.

Fly-half Damian Willemse converted for a 17-0 lead that gave the hosts breathing space ahead of a comeback by the visitors which yielded a try from number eight Rodrigo Bruni.

Jaguares fly-half Domingo Miotti converted and the Buenos Aires outfit thought they had scored again when wing Sebastian Cancelliere went over only for the try to be disallowed.

The sixth-place South Americans finished strongly but could not score the try or penalty that would have earned them a losing bonus point.

Scrum-half Herschel Jantjies scored the other try for the winners after an intercept and Willemse kicked a penalty and two conversions for the Stormers, who led 3-0 at half-time.

After conceding three early scrum penalties, the Jaguares replaced tighthead prop Santiago Medrano with Joel Sclavi on 29 minutes.

Sclavi stabilised the scrum, taking away the only obvious advantage either side enjoyed in a dour tussle.

The Stormers are the only side with a perfect record after four rounds having beaten the Wellington Hurricanes, Northern Bulls and Lions.

They have 17 points to lead defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders by three and the ACT Brumbies by four.

The Stormers host the Auckland Blues next Saturday while the Jaguares continue a three-match tour of South Africa by tackling the Bulls in Pretoria.

© 2020 AFP