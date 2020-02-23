Chile's Garin, Italy's Mager advance to ATP Rio final

Advertising Read more

Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Chilean third seed Cristian Garin stretched his win streak to nine matches Sunday by beating Croatian fifth seed Borna Coric 6-4, 7-5 to reach the Rio Open final.

Garin, coming off a title two weeks ago at Cordoba, will play for the Rio crown later Sunday against Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager, who ousted Hungarian lucky loser Attila Balazs 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/2).

Giant-killer Mager upset Australian Open runner-up and 2017 Rio champion Dominic Thiem, the world number four from Austria, in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals in the rain-hit Brazilian clay court event were delayed to Saturday and the finish of the semi-finals postponed to Sunday, ahead of an evening championship match.

Mager led Balazs 7-6 (7/4), 3-3 when rain halted their semi while Garin was atop Coric 6-4, 4-4.

Coric was eliminated quickly once play resumed, netting a backhand on match point to fall after one hour 44 minutes.

Garin, ranked a career-best 25th but set to crack the top 20 on Monday, captured his third career title earlier this month in Argentina.

The 23-year-old South American lifted trophies last year at Munich and Houston.

Mager, a 128th-ranked qualifier playing in only his ninth career tour-level match, won a rematch against 106th-ranked Balazs, whom he also beat in 6-0, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying.

Balazs, 31, reached his only ATP final last July on Umag clay, losing to Serbian Dusan Lajovic. He pushed the Italian to a third-set tie-break but fell behind 5-0 and lost after two hours 52 minutes on the court.

