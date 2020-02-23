De Kock shines for South Africa despite slow pitch

Advertising Read more

Port Elizabeth (South Africa) (AFP)

Captain Quinton de Kock slammed 70 off 47 balls but South Africa were restricted to 158 for four in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George's Park on Sunday.

De Kock got South Africa off to a blazing start as they set out to recover from a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday. He hit two sixes in the second over, bowled by Pat Cummins, and raced to 50 off 31 balls.

South Africa scored 59 runs in the six-over powerplay but scoring proved increasingly difficult on a slow pitch with low bounce as the ball lost its shine and hardness.

De Kock also appeared to become frustrated as he tried to maintain his scoring rate before he was caught at long-off by Mitchell Starc off leg-spinner Adam Zampa. He hit five fours and four sixes.

Rassie van der Dussen made 37 off 26 balls but South Africa could score only 36 runs off the last five overs.

Seamer Kane Richardson was Australia's best bowler, taking two wickets and only conceding 21 runs in his four overs.

© 2020 AFP