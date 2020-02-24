England's Mako Vunipola doubt for Wales clash: Jones

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England are likely to be without Mako Vunipola for the next stage of their Six Nations title push, according to boss Eddie Jones.

Vunipola travelled to Tonga for family reasons last week and missed the 24-12 win against Ireland at the weekend.

Jones has revealed the loosehead prop is unlikely to return in time for the penultimate round of the Six Nations against Wales at Twickenham on March 7.

However, Anthony Watson will link up with England at their three-day training camp in Oxford if he is able to demonstrate he has recovered from the calf problem that has prevented him from taking part in the tournament to date.

England are well stocked for quality looseheads in the shape of Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, making Vunipola's return less urgent, but Watson can play wing or full-back and would be a valuable reinforcement.

"Mako probably won't be back for Wales. He's gone home for family business," Jones said on Monday.

"Anthony's got to do a running session and if he gets through that we'll get him into camp."

© 2020 AFP