Pacers' Lamb out for season with torn knee ligament, broken leg

Los Angeles (AFP)

Indiana Pacers forward Jeremy Lamb needs surgery on multiple knee injuries and will miss the remainder of the NBA season, the team said Monday.

The Pacers said that Lamb suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn meniscus and a broken bone in his left knee in the Pacers' loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

"He will undergo surgery on a date to be determined. He will be out the remainder of the season," the Pacers said.

Lamb was hurt in the first half of the game, landing awkwardly after he was fouled while driving to the basket.

Lamb, who clung to the rim of the basket before coming down, stayed on the floor for several moments but got up and made his free throws before exiting the game.

Although he needed help walking in the locker room after the contest, he didn't immediately realize the severity of the injury.

"It's sore and swelling," he said.

Lamb, 27, averaged 12.5 points with 4.3 rebounds in 46 games this season with the Pacers.

