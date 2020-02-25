Bayern thump Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Barcelona draw at Napoli

Bayern Munich romped to a 3-0 away win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Serge Gnabry scoring twice for the German champions, while Lionel Messi was held in check as Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw at Napoli.

Gnabry had tormented Tottenham with four goals in Bayern's 7-2 victory in north London earlier this season and the former Arsenal winger returned to the English capital to push Chelsea to the brink of elimination.

The 24-year-old's time with Arsenal was a disappointment, but he has been reborn with Bayern and his two goals in the space of three minutes left Hansi Flick's side within touching distance of the last eight.

Robert Lewandowski got Bayern's third before Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Chelsea will need another Munich miracle in the second leg on March 18 to overturn the deficit at the Allianz Arena, where they famously beat the German club in the 2012 Champions League final.

In the night's other game, Antoine Griezmann struck to give Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Frenchman levelled the score just before the hour mark for Barca after Dries Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute with his 121st Napoli goal, equalling club top scorer Marek Hamsik.

Lionel Messi was expected to put on a show in the stadium that was once Diego Maradona’s, but the Argentine did relatively little as the visitors managed only one shot on target.

Barca lost Arturo Vidal late to a red card after the Chilean lost his head.The second leg will be played at the Camp Nou on March 18.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

