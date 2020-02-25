Ireland's Healy to miss rest of Six Nations

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland prop Cian Healy will miss the final two rounds of this season's Six Nations with a hip injury he suffered during their loss to England, the Irish Rugby Football Union said Tuesday.

Healy, 32, left the field in the first half of Ireland's 24-12 defeat at Twickenham on Sunday with what coach Andy Farrell said was a "jarred hip", and a scan has now revealed the full extent of the problem.

His injury means first-choice loosehead prop Healy faces a longer than expected wait to make his 100th international appearance for Ireland as the 98-times capped front-row would have expected to reach the landmark by appearing in next month's Six Nations matches against Italy and France.

Defeat by World Cup finalists England ended Ireland's bid for a Grand Slam but Farrell said they were "100 percent" still in title contention.

Former England international and assistant coach Farrell, the father of England captain Owen Farrell, added: "We will take the learnings and the hurt as well.

"We will take the disappointment and again we need to make sure we get it (the title race) to the last weekend."

