Wales stars Webb, Williams on the move early

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will finish this season at Premiership side Bath the club announced on Tuesday.

Webb, 31, who has 32 caps to his name, left French Top 14 outfit Toulon last month after an acrimonious falling out and is due to re-join his former side Ospreys next term.

Webb has regained his place in the national side for the Six Nations after being given special dispensation as he is well below the 60 cap benchmark.

Whilst he waits to return to the Liberty Stadium there is no such hiatus for his compatriot Liam Williams, who is to join Scarlets with immediate effect from relegated Premiership side Saracens.

Webb joins other Wales internationals Taulupe Faletau, who is part of the Six Nations squad as well as Rhys Priestland and Aled Brew, at Bath, who are battling for a place in the end of season play-offs.

They are a point off Northampton, who occupy the fourth and final play-off spot with half the season to go.

Hooper said Webb's arrival was a real boost at a critical part of the season.

"We're very excited to be bringing in an international talent to join the group, and to add some depth and quality to our scrum-half position at such a critical time of the year," he said.

"Obviously there will be some familiar faces for him here, and a signing of this calibre is something I know will be welcomed by the squad.

"I'm sure he'll settle in quickly and I know he is looking for some game time as soon as possible."

Full-back Williams has been a victim of Sarries' need to reduce their wage bill after being punished for breaking the salary cap.

The move ends the 28-year-old's two-and-a-half-year stay at the club and sees him return to his former region.

In his first season Williams scored 10 tries in all competitions and helped them regain the Premiership title.

Due to injury at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Williams's last appearance for Saracens came in last year's Premiership final.

© 2020 AFP