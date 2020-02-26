France reports first citizen to die from coronavirus as three new cases confirmed

An emergency vehicle arrives at the Bichat Hospital in Paris, France on February 15, 2020.

A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced Wednesday.

The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesday evening, bringing the total death toll in the country to two, said the ministry's deputy head Jerome Salomon.

In a televised statement, Salomon said a 60-year-old French man in a very serious condition was tested at Paris’ Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital late on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately (he) died during the night,” Salomon said.

The deceased was one of three new cases in France, bringing the total confirmed coronavirus infections in France to 17.

The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in mid-February.

