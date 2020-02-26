Giannis on target as Bucks down Raptors for 50th win

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points as the Milwaukee Bucks bagged their 50th win of the season with a 108-97 defeat of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

In a potential preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks laid down a marker with a dominant second-half display to claim victory at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors had led 52-50 at halftime, but Milwaukee took a grip on the contest with a superb third quarter performance to open up a double-digit lead.

The Bucks outscored the hosts 34-19 in the third, and although the Raptors closed to within seven points with two minutes remaining, a superb three-pointer from Antetokounmpo to make it 104-94 helped the visitors close out the win.

Reigning NBA MVP Antetokounmpo finished with 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists with four turnovers.

Khris Middleton led the scoring for the Bucks with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Eric Bledsoe (17 points) and Brook Lopez (15) also cracked double figures for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are already assured of their playoff berth after building the best record in the NBA at 50-8 to lead the Eastern Conference from second-placed Toronto.

The Raptors meanwhile fell to 42-16 but remain firmly on track for a postseason spot.

Cameroonian international Pascal Siakam led the scoring for Toronto with 22 points while Fred VanVleet had 14 points.

© 2020 AFP