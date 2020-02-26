Skip to main content
Lyon thwart Ronaldo in surprise 1-0 defeat of Juventus

Issued on: Modified:

Lyon's Lucas Tousart celebrates after scoring the only goal of the night.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Juventus's hopes of reaching the Champions League last eight suffered a blow when the two-times European Cup winners slumped to a 1-0 defeat in their last-16 first leg at Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

Midfielder Lucas Tousart scored the only goal in the opening half to give Lyon, who are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, a deserved win.

Serie A leaders Juventus lacked quality, with Cristiano Ronaldo rarely getting into scoring positions, and they will need to improve in the return leg on March 17 if they are to progress.

About 2,700 Juventus fans travelled from Piedmont, a region neighbouring the coronavirus-hit Lombardy, as the game went ahead as planned despite concern over the virus. 

(REUTERS)

