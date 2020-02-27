Denmark smash team pursuit world record for third time in two days

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Denmark smashed the men's team pursuit world record for the third time in two days on Thursday as they raced to the gold medal at the world track cycling championships.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen clocked 3min 44.672sec having already lowered it to 3min 46.203sec on Wednesday.

Silver went to New Zealand with Italy beating defending champions Australia for the bronze.

The Berlin track has seen several records fall in two days -- including a world record twice for the Dutch sprint team on Wednesday.

"The track is very fast," France team manager Bruno Lecki told AFP

"The atmospheric conditions of the temperature and pressure are in favour records."

Three other world titles were decided on Thursday.

In the scratch, a 15km non-Olympic event, Belarusian Yauheni Karaliok emerged triumphant.

Dutch rider Harrie Lavreysen, who helped his team to the team sprint world title, added the Keirin, an Olympic event, to his collection.

Defending world champion Matthijs Buchli, also of the Netherlands, was only fourth in his semi-final.

In the women's events, the United States won the team pursuit ahead of Great Britain and Germany.

Finals results

Men

Team pursuit:

1. Denmark 3 min 44.672 sec, 2. New Zealand 3 min 49.713, 3. Italy 3 min 47.511

Scratch:

1. Yauheni Karaliok (BLR) 16 min 59 sec, 2. Simone Consonni (ITA) same time, 3. Sebastian Mora Vedri (ESP) same time

Keirin:

1. Harrie Lavreysen (NED) 2. Yuka Wakimoto (JPN) at 0.036 sec, 3. Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (MAS) 0.108

Women

Team pursuit

1. USA 4 min 11.235 sec, 2. Great Britain 4 min 13.129, 3. Germany 4 min 12.964, 4. Canada 4 min 20.404

