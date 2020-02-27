Erdogan calls emergency meeting after deadly attack on Turkish troops in Syria

At least twenty-two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish officials said on Thursday, blaming the attack on Syrian regime forces.

Advertising Read more

"There was an air strike by regime forces against our military in Idlib," Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay in Turkey which sits on the border with Syria, was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.

Dogan later gave a death toll of twenty-two people, up from an earlier toll of 9.

After the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Idlib at his presidential complex in Ankara, attended by ministers and military officials.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by telephone, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a local monitor, gave a higher death toll, claiming 34 Turkish soldiers were killed.

The deaths are the largest number of fatalities suffered by Turkish forces in a single day since Ankara started sending thousands of troops into Idlib in recent weeks in a bid to halt an advance by Syrian forces and their Russian allies.

Russia and Turkey agreed in 2018 to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib in an accord that has since fallen through. Fighting in the northwestern Syrian province has sent hundreds of thousands of displaced people towards the Turkish border.



Speaking in Washington, the US ambassador to NATO said Turkey should learn from clashes in Syria who its true friends are and drop its purchase from Russia of a major missile defence system.



The Turks should see "who is their reliable partner and who isn't", Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters.

"They see what Russia is, they see what they're doing now, and if they are attacking Turkish troops, then that should outweigh everything else that is happening between Turkey and Russia," she added.

No-fly zone

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib and called on President Donald Trump to help stop the killing of civilians there by Syrian government forces backed by Russia and Iran.



"The world is sitting on its hands and watching the destruction of Idlib by Assad, Iran, and the Russians," Graham,

a Republican and an ally of Trump, said in a statement. "I am confident if the world, led by the United States, pushed back against Iran, Russia, and Assad that they would stand down, paving the way for political negotiations to end this war in Syria."



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have pushed hard in recent months to retake the last large rebel-held region in northwestern Syria after nine years of war that has displaced millions and killed hundreds of thousands.



(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)



Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe