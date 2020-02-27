Judge rejects British government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan

A computer generated image released by Heathrow airport on June 18, 2019, showing what the airport would like in 2050 following the completion of a third runway and new terminals.

Britain’s plan to expand Heathrow Airport has been rejected by an appeal court judge on climate change grounds, meaning that the government will have to go back to the drawing board and amend the policy.

Advertising Read more

The judge said on Thursday that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the supreme court, meaning that it could now either rework the policy or choose to scrap the project.

The plan to build a third runway at Heathrow was approved by the government in 2018, but there has been a change of administration since then, and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson has historically been opposed to expanding the airport.

BREAKING - Heathrow third runway ruled illegal over climate change



Plans for a third runway at Heathrow have been ruled illegal by the court of appeal because ministers did not adequately take into account the government’s climate change commitments.https://t.co/Y15cWQkrnF pic.twitter.com/hg5eIVDqtF — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) February 27, 2020

Thursday’s ruling was a victory for the environmental campaigners and local authorities who oppose expansion at Europe and Britain’s busiest airport.

The judge said that the government’s policy was unlawful as it failed to take into account climate change commitments it made when it signed up to the Paris Agreement.

“The government when it published the ANPS (Airports National Policy Statement) had not taken into account its own firm policy commitments on climate change under the Paris agreement. That, in our view, is legally fatal to the ANPS in its present form,” the judgment said.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe