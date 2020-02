Tunisian parliament approves coalition government, ending months of wrangling

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh (C) leaves for a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) in Tunis, Tunisia February 15, 2020. © REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Tunisia's new government won a confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, after more than four months of political wrangling since elections.