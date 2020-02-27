Former French PM Fillon tells Paris court ‘fake jobs’ scandal caused ‘irreparable damage'

François Fillon, once the front-runner to become France’s president but who fell from grace after being accused of wrongfully putting his wife on the payroll in a “fake jobs” scandal, told a Paris court Thursday that the allegations had caused “irreparable damage”. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris-Trent reports from the court.

The former French prime minister gave a “short but rather bitter statement” as he addressed the court, Trent-Norris reported.

“He said that although, technically in France, there was a presumption of innocence, he had already been found guilty by the court [of] the media three years ago, without any chance of appeal.

“He spoke about the presidential election and the damage done to his political family, the centre-right party,” she said.

A favourite to win the Élysée Palace in the 2017 election, Fillon’s campaign was plunged into crisis when satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaîné reported that his wife, Penelope, had been paid hundreds of thousands of euros for doing little work, including serving several years as his parliamentary assistant. The affair was dubbed Penelopegate.

The paper went on to report that Fillon had also employed two of his five children as parliamentary assistants while he was a senator, earning them a total of €84,000 between 2005 and 2007

The French parliament is seeking more than €1 million in damages from the couple over the public funds that were allegedly paid to Fillon’s wife over years.

