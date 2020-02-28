The Interview

Asia Bibi, Pakistani Christian woman jailed for blasphemy: 'I forgave all those who harmed me'

Asia Bibi © FRANCE 24

Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi spoke to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman on the eve of her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Sentenced to death for blasphemy in 2010 and acquitted eight years later, Asia Bibi looks back on the argument that caused her arrest, as well as on the ordeals endured over the ten years she spent in jail in Pakistan. Now exiled, she hopes ‘to come back someday’ in her country, and called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to abrogate Pakistan’s blasphemy law.