Wallaby Higginbotham has 'no complaints' over leaders Bordeaux-Begles' season

Paris (AFP)

Bordeaux-Begles' Australia back-rower Scott Higginbotham says he has no complaints about the start of the season, with his club leading the French Top 14 table.

Higginbotham, who made the last of his 34 Wallabies appearances in 2017, has featured in all but two of his side's games this term.

"We can't complain. There have been some fantastic wins at home. We kicked off the season really well and we've been able to continue that form," the 33-year-old told AFP this week.

"The way we're playing and the games we're winning it's just building it's just fantastic to be a part of," added Higginbotham, who arrived at Stade Chaban-Delmas at the start of the season from the Queensland Reds.

Bordeaux-Begles host ninth-placed Castres on Sunday as coach Christophe Urios welcomes the side he took to the Top 14 title in 2018.

Fiji centre Semi Radradra, who won an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, has been in scintillating form for the table-toppers this campaign having scored seven tries in 12 matches in all competitions.

"You're never going to question his ability, drive or skill set. He's as professional of an athlete as they come and just a great human on top of that," Higginbotham said.

"He's great to play with and it's nice to have in our team and not have to play against him," he added.

- Burger wars -

Higginbotham's outfit based in the French southwest have been without the likes of fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and back-rower Cameron Woki due to France Six Nations commitments, but had club captain Jefferson Poirot back for last weekend's impressive 33-21 win at Clermont.

"It's a shame we lose a couple of key players to the French squad but it's the same for the whole competition," the former Reds captain said.

"I guess that's why we're on top of the table. We've been able to win game using the whole squad, not using the French international guys."

Fast-food restaurant McDonald's have promised a burger to each supporter present at the 33,000-capacity Chaban-Delmas in case of a win while Castres have offered any of their fans a sandwich from rival outlet Burger King for making the 300km trip northwest to the Atlantic coast.

"I wouldn't be saying no to a free Big Mac if it was on offer, that’s for sure," Higginbotham said.

Elsewhere this weekend, Finn Russell continues his Scotland Six Nations exile as his Racing 92 face third-placed La Rochelle in the pick of Saturday's ties.

On Sunday, Eben Etzebeth's Toulon play 13th-placed Stade Francais at Stade Mayol with the Parisians yet to win away from home in the league this season.

Fixtures (all times 1700 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Racing 92 v La Rochelle (1430), Bayonne v Toulouse, Agen v Clermont, Pau v Montpellier, Brive v Lyon (1945)

Sunday

Bordeaux-Begles v Castres (1130), Toulon v Stade Francais (1550)

© 2020 AFP