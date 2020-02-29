Curry return delayed - Warriors

Advertising Read more

San Francisco (AFP)

Stephen Curry's expected return from injury has been delayed until later in March, the Golden State Warriors confirmed on Saturday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday Curry was being lined up for a possible return in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.

However a statement from the Warriors on Saturday said two-time NBA MVP Curry's return had now been pushed back.

"Stephen Curry continues to make good progress in his recovery from a broken left hand and remains on-schedule for a return to play at some point in March," the Warriors said on Twitter.

"He is now participating in full scrimmages and is scheduled to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday."

Curry, 31, has not played since fracturing his hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season against Phoenix on October 30.

The Warriors, who also had to grapple with the departure of Kevin Durant last season and long-term injury to Klay Thompson, are currently languishing at the foot of the Western Conference with a 12-47 record.

Kerr said last week Curry was taking part in conditioning and shooting drills but lacked match practice.

"He's doing everything he possibly can to prepare for his return," Kerr said.

"But ultimately it's not the same as being out there and getting knocked around a little bit."

