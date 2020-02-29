Exiled Scot Russell stars as Racing crush La Rochelle

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Finn Russell handed out another taster of what Scotland are missing as he helped guide Racing 92 to a 49-0 thrashing of La Rochelle in Top 14 action on Saturday.

Russell was at the heart of a Racing performance that saw the home side -- missing France internationals Camille Chat, Teddy Thomas, Bernard Le Roux and Virimi Vakatawa -- shoot out to a 25-0 half-time lead, going on to consolidate their dominance in a seven-try thumping.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has decided against selecting Russell so far in the Six Nations after falling-out with the fly-half.

In his absence, Scotland suffered losses to England and Ireland before rebounding to beat Italy last week to lift, slightly, the pressure on Townsend for Russell's non-selection.

Racing opened the scoring through hooker Teddy Baubigny, driven over from an attacking line-out maul after Jules Plisson's deliberate knock-on.

There then followed two intercept tries. The first came from Russell, from 60 metres out, the second from Dorian Laborde thanks to Francois Trinh-Duc, who picked off ex-All Black Victor Vito's pass and offloaded before collapsing with a hamstring injury.

Racing extended their half-time lead within four minutes of the restart for the second period, centre Olivier Klemenczak driving his way over in the corner after a long looping pass from Fijian playmaker Ben Volavola.

Fabien Sanconnie crossed for Racing's fifth try after a smart Laborde offload before Maxime Machenaud added salt to La Rochelle's wounds, pouncing on a ball that had popped loose from a close-range scrum.

Racing lost Irish full-back Simon Zebo to injury after what looked like a blatant shoulder-barge of a tackle from the former Munster player.

Replacement Racing prop Hassane Kolingar rounded off a nightmare match for the Ronan O'Gara-coached La Rochelle side, doing well to wrestle his way to the line, Machenaud going wide with the conversion to at least save the visitors a humiliating 50-plus defeat.

In later games, defending Top 14 champions Toulouse travel to Bayonne, Agen host Clermont, Pau take on Montpellier, and Lyon make the trip to Brive.

Sunday sees Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles host Castres, while ex-Italy captain Sergio Parisse turns out for Toulon at home against his former long-time club Stade Francais.

© 2020 AFP