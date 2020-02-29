First coronavirus death reported in US

A swab to be used for testing novel coronavirus is seen in the supplies of Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team during preparations to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to novel coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 29, 2020.

The first death from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, in Washington state, health officials said Saturday, after a handful of cases of unknown origin were detected, indicating the disease was spreading in the country.

The fatality occurred in King county, the most populous in the state and home to Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people, officials in the state told AFP.

The victim was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk, US President Donald Trump announced later on Saturday. He said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large, but Trump is cautioning that “there’s no reason to panic at all".

This comes a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies.

“They're doing everything they can to instill fear in people, and I think it's ridiculous, and I think they're very disreputable,” Trump continued in his address to reporters on Friday. "My administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to prevent the spread of this illness in the United States."

"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends," Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60 people are infected with the disease in the United States -- the majority of them passengers from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship.

An American citizen died of the new coronavirus in early February at the Chinese epicenter of the global outbreak, the city of Wuhan, the US embassy confirmed at the time.

Worldwide, the virus has hit 59 countries across the globe, with more than 2,900 people killed and over 85,000 infected since it was first detected at an animal market in Wuhan late last year.

Authorities in Washington state set a press conference for 1:00 pm Pacific time (2100 GMT).

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

