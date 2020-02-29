Kriechmayr wins super-G, Pinturault makes ground on Norwegians

Advertising Read more

Hinterstoder (Austria) (AFP)

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won Saturday's World Cup super-G as France's Alexis Pinturault made up valuable ground on his two Norwegian rivals in the race for the overall title.

It was a sixth World Cup victory for the 28-year-old Kriechmayr, the world silver medallist timing 1min 33.08sec.

Switzerland's Mauro Caviezel was second, at 0.05sec, with another Austrian, Matthias Mayer, third (+0.08).

The big winner of the day was Pinturault, who finished fourth, 0.24sec off Kriechmayr's pace to bag 50 points that took him to 948pts overall.

Overall leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (1,022pts) missed out altogether as he failed to finish the course.

Kilde's teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, second in the race for the large crystal globe, came in 22nd in his first-ever super-G race to bag nine points to sit on 957, now just nine ahead of Pinturault.

The Frenchman will now look to further improve his position when he turns his attention to Sunday's alpine combined -- a discipline in which he is reigning world champion -- and Monday's giant slalom, in which he has won four global bronze medals (2015 and 2019 worlds; 2014 and 2018 Olympics).

© 2020 AFP