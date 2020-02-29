Wilder keeping cornerman Breland, vows to 'rise again'

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plans to keep co-trainer Mark Breland in his corner as he targets a possible rematch with Tyson Fury.

Wilder hinted he was ready to part company with Breland earlier this week following the cornerman's decision to throw in the towel in the seventh round of last Saturday's defeat to Fury in Las Vegas.

However in a statement late Friday, former WBC champion Wilder said Breland will remain as part of his support staff.

"I'm a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night -- if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield," Wilder said.

"But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the rematch."

Breland, a former Olympic and world champion, called a halt to last week's fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after Wilder had been knocked down twice and pummelled relentlessly by Fury.

Wilder later appeared upset at the decision, which was also questioned by co-trainer Jay Deas.

"If I say statements like I want to kill a man, then I have to abide by those same principles in the ring of him doing the same thing to me," Wilder said. "I'd rather die than go out with someone throwing the towel in. (Mark) knows these things. I've said this for many years."

Despite clamour for a unification fight between Fury and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, Wilder plans to exercise his contractual right for a rematch.

That bout would likely take place by July, unless Wilder brokers a deal with the Joshua and Fury camps to step aside.

In a video message posted on social media on late Friday, however, Wilder promised to return "in a few months."

"I will rise again," Wilder stated. "I will be back. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

"I'll see you in a few months. For the war has just begun."

