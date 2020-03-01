Lam urges Bristol to retain 'relentless' focus

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Pat Lam said Bristol remained "inside our target" after a 19-13 win over west country rivals Bath on Sunday left them third in the English Premiership table.

Bristol's first win at Bath's Recreation Ground since 2006 kept them on course for European Champions Cup qualification, with a top-four finish that would see them into the title deciding play-offs in their sights.

"Top six was our goal right from the very beginning, and it hasn't changed," Bristol rugby director Lam said.

"Every year, the squad is getting better, the team is growing."

The Samoa great added: "We want to play at the highest level -- the Champions Cup -- and we are pretty relentless in terms of that being our goal this season.

"The main thing is we are inside our target, but there is a long way to go.

"That was the result of a lot of work today. We had a clear game-plan because we were coming to the toughest conditions in the Premiership."

Tries by flanker Chris Vui, wing Alapati Leiua and replacement scrum-half Harry Randall helped give Bristol the edge over their local rivals, with fly-half Callum Sheedy kicking two conversions and orchestrating the attack well in open play.

Sunday's other top-flight match saw London Irish's winning run come to an end with a 36-26 loss at home to Wasps.

The Exiles were on course to make it four wins in a row at 14-3 ahead but Wasps hit back scoring tries through Biyi Alo, Ben Harris, Marcus Watson, Dan Robson and Jacob Umaga, with the experienced Jimmy Gopperth adding four conversions and a penalty.

London Irish managed tries from Ben Meehan, Ben Loader, Matt Rogerson and Motu Matu'u, with Stephen Myler converting three of those scores.

"Wasps were good value for their win and they gave us a lesson at the breakdown," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"We weren't ourselves and weren't on the money as much as we have been in recent weeks," the former Ireland coach added.

"They showed us what areas of our game we need to work on, which we will address in due course."

