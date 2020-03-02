Live: Coronavirus denting European tourism revenue by €1 billion per month
Issued on: Modified:
As the number of countries with coronavirus cases climbs past 50, and public health authorities and economic powers worldwide continue to coordinate in response, France 24 brings you the latest developments.
Advertising
- Nearly 90,000 people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus and more than 3,000 have died from the COVID-19 illness the virus causes.
- Australia and Thailand reported their first deaths Sunday; Indonesia confirmed its first cases on Monday.
- G7 and eurozone finance ministers will discuss coordinated reponses to the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday.
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe