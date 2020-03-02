New Zealand make solid start chasing 132 for India series sweep

Advertising Read more

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP)

New Zealand were cruising towards victory in the second Test against India on Monday as they reached lunch on day three at 46 without loss, chasing 132 to win.

They need a further 86 runs to take the match and sweep the two-match series after taking the first Test by 10 wickets.

Tom Blundell, who was dropped on 10, was not out 23 with Tom Latham on 16.

India, who had a seven-run first-innings lead, resumed day at 90 for six in their second innings and added 34 runs in 10 overs before the innings folded.

Trent Boult finished with four for 28 and Tim Southee took three for 36.

Hanuma Vihari was first to fall in Southee's second over when he turned a legside delivery too fine and was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling diving to his left.

Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India's other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away.

Ravindra Jadeja sneaked a single after being dropped by Watling off Southee, but the New Zealand swing bowler had Mohammed Shami pull his next ball straight to Blundell at deep midwicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was the last to fall, run out when trying to give the strike to Jadeja who was unbeaten on 16.

© 2020 AFP