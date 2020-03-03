Democrats pull out the stops to woo California’s Hispanic voters

Democratic nomination candidate Bernie Sanders holds a rally in Santa Ana to try to woo the Californian Hispanic community.

In California, the most populous state in the US, 415 delegates are at stake in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday. Nearly 40 percent of the state's population is Hispanic, a vital demographic for victory. How do the candidates hope to win the all-important Hispanic vote? FRANCE 24’s Terry FitzPatrick, Valerie Defert, and Pierrick Leurent report from California.

“Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!” the crowd chants as Senator Bernie Sanders addresses a rally in Santa Ana in California, promising universal healthcare and to rip up President Donald Trump’s immigration reform if he wins the White House.

"On day one, we will restore the legal status of the 1.8 million young people and their parents” who are eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, he says as the mostly young Hispanic crowd breaks out into loud cheers.

“I can see myself in him, like going against the grain, fighting for what he believes in. So I think it’s that spark that the youth see,” Sanders supporter Nicole Gaspar tells FRANCE 24.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, is hosting a campaign event with members of the Hispanic LGBTQ community in downtown Los Angeles. “I’ll take all this back to my husband and when he becomes president hopefully he can help make changes,” she says.

California's 415 delegates comprise more than 20 percent of the 1,991 total that Democratic candidates need to win their party's nomination for president.

