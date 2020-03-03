Skip to main content
LIVE: Americans head to polls in crucial Super Tuesday primaries

A voter walks into the Madison Community Center to cast his ballot in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020 in Arlington, VA. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Somoa on what is known as Super Tuesday.
A voter walks into the Madison Community Center to cast his ballot in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday on March 3, 2020 in Arlington, VA. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Somoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. AFP - Samuel Corum
Americans from 14 states head to the polls in Super Tuesday primaries, which play a key role in determining who will face President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below for the latest updates.

  • Four of the country's 50 states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina – have already voted, but March 3 is the biggest day of the entire presidential primary process, with tens of millions of Americans from 14 states and American Samoa eligible to cast ballots.
  • While Super Tuesday won't necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on this key day to recover.
  • The states in play span the nation, from sparsely populated northeastern Maine to California, the progressive West Coast powerhouse whose population of 40 million is the country's largest.
  • The southern state of Texas, with 29 million, is another top prize. Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Colorado also cast ballots.
  • The other states in play are Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.
  • The candidate that emerges as the party's contender after primary season will be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention, set for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

