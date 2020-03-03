LIVE: Americans head to polls in crucial Super Tuesday primaries
Americans from 14 states head to the polls in Super Tuesday primaries, which play a key role in determining who will face President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below for the latest updates.
- Four of the country's 50 states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina – have already voted, but March 3 is the biggest day of the entire presidential primary process, with tens of millions of Americans from 14 states and American Samoa eligible to cast ballots.
- While Super Tuesday won't necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on this key day to recover.
- The states in play span the nation, from sparsely populated northeastern Maine to California, the progressive West Coast powerhouse whose population of 40 million is the country's largest.
- The southern state of Texas, with 29 million, is another top prize. Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Colorado also cast ballots.
- The other states in play are Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.
- The candidate that emerges as the party's contender after primary season will be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention, set for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
