Wales' Amos out of Six Nations

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Wales international Hallam Amos will miss the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury that is set to sideline him from the rest of the season, the Welsh Rugby Union announced Tuesday.

Amos, who can play on the wing or at full-back, suffered the injury during Cardiff Blues' win over Benetton in the Pro14 on February 23.

"He (Amos) will have surgery and it is expected that he will also miss the remainder of the season," the WRU said.

Amos won the last of his 22 caps in Wales' World Cup bronze final loss to New Zealand in Tokyo on November 1.

But the 25-year-old could have come into contention for Saturday's Six Nations match away to England at Twickenham given Wales have concerns over powerhouse wing George North, currently undergoing concussion protocols.

Wales also have worries regarding the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar, who suffered a knee injury during Northampton's loss to Saracens in the English Premiership on Saturday.

Biggar is a key figure for Wales and his health has been made all the important given the lack of stand-off cover, with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams all injured previously.

Cardiff's Jarrod Evans has won six caps but has yet to start a Six Nations game.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is due to name his team to play England on Thursday, with the reigning Grand Slam champions looking to avoid a third straight loss this Six Nations following defeats by Ireland (24-14) and France (27-23).

