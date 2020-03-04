Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Advertising Read more

Lisbon (AFP)

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the club's fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega.

News of the small fine sparked outrage on social media, with Marega commenting sarcastically "Oh no, that's a lot! Can I pay it for them Portuguese league?" on Instagram.

"It should be clarified that the fine given by the disciplinary committee ... was not for racist abuse," the FPF said in a statement, reacting to media reports to the contrary.

The committee's report on the match said that the 714 euro ($794.83) fine was for non-racist insults shouted by Guimaraes fans at Mali forward Marega, who walked off the field in disgust after being subjected to a torrent of monkey chants after scoring the winner in last month's 2-1 victory over his former club.

The FPF statement added that the racist chants from that match are subject to another investigation by the country's football league which could see much heavier sanctions visited on Guimaraes.

In the 71st minute of the match, Marega signalled to the bench he was leaving the pitch in protest even though teammates, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and Vitoria players tried to get him to stay on the pitch.

Marega took to social media to show his disgust at the treatment reserved for him by his former fans, branding them "idiots".

