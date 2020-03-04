Harlequins sign Chris Ashton after Sale exit

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Harlequins announced the signing of England international wing Chris Ashton on Wednesday following his departure from Sale.

The English Premiership club said the 32-year-old, who has won 44 England caps, would join them at once.

Sale announced Ashton's exit on Monday, with Sharks rugby director Steve Diamond later stating he had left the club after "a disagreement on how we want to play the game".

Quins have wasted little time in swooping for Ashton as they continue their Premiership play-off push.

In a statement released by Quins, Ashton said: "I can't wait to get started at Quins. It is a club filled with incredibly experienced and talented players."

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard described Ashton as "without doubt one of the most competitive, professional and dedicated athletes I have encountered".

© 2020 AFP