Russia, Turkey reach deal on midnight ceasefire for Syria’s Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday said they had reached a ceasefire agreement for the northwestern Syrian town of Idlib.

"At 00.01 tonight, as in, from midnight, the ceasefire will be put in place," Erdogan said, following more than six hours of talks.

Putin also voiced hope that the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis.

They did not elaborate but said their foreign ministers would read a joint document later.

The meeting, held in Moscow, was aimed at ending hostilities in northwestern Syria involving their forces and proxies that threaten to pit the two countries against each other in a direct military conflict.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

