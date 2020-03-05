Shiffrin planning return to ski racing after father's death

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

American Mikaela Shiffrin is planning a return to World Cup ski racing circuit after missing four weekends of action following the death of her father.

"I am flying to Scandinavia today," Shiffrin, the three-time World Cup overall winner, said on social media.

"I have no promises if I'll actually be able to race when the time comes, and I don't really even have goals.

"I just hope to make a few good turns. I think that would make my dad happy..."

The Swedish resort of Are is scheduled to host a women's World Cup event between March 12-14, which coincides with Shiffrin's 25th birthday.

Shiffrin's father Jeff died after an accident at his Vail home on February 2, aged 65.

Ahead of the overall World Cup standings at the end of January, Shiffrin has since been leapfrogged by Italian Federica Brignone, who has a 153-point lead over the American with seven races of the season remaining.

