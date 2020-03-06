Several injured in attack near US embassy in Tunisia’s capital

Security forces at the scene of Friday's blast near the US embassy in Tunis.

A militant on a motorbike blew himself up outside the US embassy in Tunisia on Friday, wounding several police officers.

Embassy officials confirmed the attack in a tweet, urging people to avoid the area in the Tunisian capital's Berges du Lac district.

FRANCE 24’s correspondent Fadil Aliriza reported a heavy security presence at the scene and what appeared to be body parts on the ground.

Aliriza said a source inside the embassy confirmed a man had blown himself up outside the building.

The man had tried to enter the embassy but was prevented by police who guarded the diplomatic mission, a police official told AFP.

Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. — U.S. Embassy Tunis (@usembassytunis) March 6, 2020

Radio Mosaique, a local radio station, reported that the attacker injured five police officers when blowing himself up. The station also reported that there may have been a second perpetrator.

Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people.

Last summer, the Islamic State group said it was behind three militant blasts in the capital, including one near the French embassy that killed a policeman and another that wounded five people during a security operation to detain a suspect.

Tunisia's critical tourism sector is highly vulnerable to militant incidents and was devastated after two major attacks in 2015, which killed scores of visitors at a beach resort and a popular museum.

Diplomats who have worked with Tunisia on its security capacity say it has grown more effective in preventing and responding to militant attacks in recent years.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

