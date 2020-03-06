France's Penaud replaces dropped Thomas for Scotland trip

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Winger Damian Penaud will return from injury to replace Teddy Thomas for France's Six Nations visit to Scotland this weekend, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Friday.

Penaud, 23, has missed les Bleus' three opening victories in the tournament after suffering a calf injury before their February 2 victory over England.

Thomas was substituted after 66 minutes of the win over Wales on February 22 and Galthie opted not to include the Racing 92 winger in the squad that will travel to Edinburgh.

Elsewhere, prop Jefferson Poirot takes the place of Cyril Baille who sustained a shoulder injury at the Principality Stadium.

A fourth victory in this tournament for France on Sunday would ensure a tilt at a first Grand Slam since 2010.

France (15-1)

Anthony Bouthier; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux; Mohamed Haouas, Camille Chat, Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos

© 2020 AFP