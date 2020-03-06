Lakers ink playmaker Waiters for NBA playoff push

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free-agent guard Dion Waiters on Friday, adding a potential second-unit playmaker for the final push to the NBA playoffs.

The Western Conference leaders did not release the terms of the deal, but the Los Angeles Times reported Waiters would be signed to a minimum contract for the rest of the season.

Waiters, 28, played in Miami from 2016 through the start of this season, when the Heat traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in the wake of three team-imposed suspensions.

That included a 10-game suspension after he reportedly ingested marijuana-infused gummy candies on the team flight to a game in Los Angeles and required medical attention.

Waiters, who was waived by Memphis after the trade deal, has played in only three games this season.

Waiters worked out for the Lakers on Monday and met with team general manager Rob Pelinka, special adviser Kurt Rambis and coach Frank Vogel.

The Times, citing a source familiar with the meeting, reported Waiters "took responsibility for his past" during the meeting and the Lakers believe if he conducts himself in a professional manner he can be a benefit off the bench.

